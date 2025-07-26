FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino posted a cryptic message to X on Saturday after losing a far-too-public fight with Attorney General Pam Bondi over her handling of the infamous Jeffrey Epstein files.

“During my tenure here as the Deputy Director of the FBI, I have repeatedly relayed to you that things are happening that might not be immediately visible, but they are happening,” he said in the puzzling post.

Bongino awkwardly retreated mid-July, tail between his legs, after losing a battle with his boss over the release of information pertaining to the late sex offender. He failed to show up to work one day and threatened to resign over Bondi’s management of the case.

White House insiders at the time said that President Donald Trump was secretly enraged at Bongino for setting off a MAGA meltdown, forcing the president to defend Bondi as confusion over Trump’s ambiguous past grew.

Bongino’s vague post seemed to suggest something insidious without saying much at all. He started by saying that he and FBI Director Kash Patel are committed to stamping out corruption. But he also implied that he had somehow taken The Matrix’s red pill and awakened to the harsh truth of reality.

Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino wrote a cryptic post on X Saturday, saying: "I’ll never be the same after learning what I’ve learned." Roy Rochlin/Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

“What I have learned in the course of our properly predicated and necessary investigations into these aforementioned matters, has shocked me down to my core,“ he said. ”We cannot run a Republic like this. I’ll never be the same after learning what I’ve learned.”

Bongino’s post comes as a key House committee launches a full-fledged investigation into the Epstein files. They are currently working to subpoena the Department of Justice for the files in the case as well as depose Epstein’s former right-hand woman, Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for sex trafficking young girls.

President Donald Trump and late sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein were friends for at least 15 years. Davidoff Studios Photography/Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

“We are going to conduct these righteous and proper investigations by the book and in accordance with the law,” Bongino said on X. “We are going to get the answers WE ALL DESERVE. As with any investigation, I cannot predict where it will land, but I can promise you an honest and dignified effort at truth. Not ‘my truth,’ or ‘your truth,’ but THE TRUTH.”

Bongino added: “God bless America, and all those who defend Her,” he said.

Trump has denied downplayed any close connection with Epstein, even as key outlets like The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal publish damning reports of his 15-year friendship with the sex trafficker.

Attorney General Pam Bondi has been in the hot seat over her handling of the Epstein files, with some MAGA members calling for her to step down. Alex Wong/Alex Wong/Getty Images

Trump’s 2024 campaign promise was the release the Epstein files, and far-right conspiracy theorists believed that Democratic lawmakers would be on Epstein’s supposed “client list.” But earlier this month the president made an abrupt U-turn and began dismissing and even scolding his own MAGA base for their continued suspicions. He began calling his supporters “stupid” and “weak” for their interest in learning the truth about Epstein’s misdeeds.

Bondi reportedly told Trump in May that his name repeatedly appears in the files.