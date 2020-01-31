FCC Wants to Fine Neo-Nazi Scott Rhodes $12.9M Over Hateful Robocalls
The Federal Communications Commission has proposed a $12.9 million fine against Scott Rhodes, a neo-Nazi who targeted communities with racist, anti-Semitic robocalls. According to The Spokesman-Review, the FCC claimed the 50-year-old repeatedly violated the Truth in Caller ID Act by “spoofing” his calls to make it look like they came from local numbers in six different states. Some calls targeted Iowa’s Hispanic community following the murder of Mollie Tibbetts, a college student who was allegedly killed by an illegal immigrant. Rhodes’ other calls were directed at New York universities after the death of Barnard student Tessa Majors. The agency also said Rhodes' calls “threaten[ed] a journalist and newspaper,” “attempt[ed] to influence a jury,” and spoofed numbers related to political campaigns in California, Florida, and Georgia. Rhodes reportedly distributed anti-Semitic media in his town, and espoused hateful rhetoric on his podcast “The Road to Power.” He will have a chance to contest the FCC's allegations and argue for a fine reduction.