FDA Approves Peanut Allergy Drug for Kids, Teens
The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first drug for kids and teens with peanut allergies, Bloomberg reports. The drug, called Palforzia and sold by Aimmune Theraputics, is similar to oral therapies offered by some allergists. It reportedly involves users ingesting small doses of peanut protein that increase gradually overtime to help desensitize patients. While Palforzia will not be a cure for users, and it might not work for everyone, it could improve the situation of families who are concerned about a possibly fatal accidental exposure. The drug’s target users are between 4 and 17, which is about half of the 3 million people in the U.S. who have peanut allergies.