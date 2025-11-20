Alleged Victims Fear White House Will Halt Sex Trafficking Trial

The victims of a notorious alleged sex trafficker are warning their attempt to hold him accountable has been put in jeopardy by a top Trump official.

Lawyer Paul Ingrassia—who is a White House official despite a scandal-hit political history that includes making far-right comments and describing himself as having a “Nazi streak”—intervened in an investigation into misogynist influencer Andrew Tate, 38, and his brother Tristan, 37, according to ProPublica.

Ingrassia, who represented the Tate brothers before his role in the White House, directed senior Department of Homeland Security officials in February to return electronic devices seized from the Tates upon their arrival in the United States from Romania, where they live.

Paul Ingrassia used to work for the legal company which represents the Tates. U.S. Department of Homeland Security

The devices had been confiscated by Customs and Border Protection from the MAGA-supporting British-American influencers, who have faced multiple investigations in Romania, the U.S., and the U.K., for human trafficking and rape.

But Ingrassia reportedly made a behind-the-scenes White House push to have them returned, amid frustration from career agents, per ProPublica.

Andrew Tate (R) and his brother Tristan (L) speak to the media as they arrive in Romania back from US, on March 22, 2025. DANIEL MIHAILESCU/DANIEL MIHAILESCU/AFP via Getty Images

Matthew Jury, managing partner at law firm McCue Jury & Partners, which represents alleged British victims of Tate, told the Daily Beast the revelations strengthened their long-held concerns about U.S. interference in the case.

“This only validates our concerns that the U.S. Government interfered with Romania’s due process,” Jury said. “However, it prompts a new question: whether the White House’s seemingly relentless willingness to support the Tates will influence the U.K. government in fulfilling its own obligations to hold Tate to account.

Ahead of the trip to Florida, Andrew Tate—a Trump and MAGA supporter who regularly boasts about being a misogynist to his millions of male followers—posted on X: “The Tates will be free, Trump is the president. The good old days are back.” Win McNamee/Getty Images

“Do trade deals trump justice? Given inaction, Tate’s alleged U.K. victims deserve to know what steps the British authorities are taking to secure the Tates’ extradition and prosecution in an English criminal court.”

Jury represents four British women who are suing Tate at London’s High Court over alleged sexual violence and coercive control. A judge has brought the 16-day trial forward to start on June 22, 2026.

Lawyer Matthew Jury, representing four British women who allege Andrew Tate raped and sexually assaulted them, speaks outside the High court on April 15, 2025 in London, England. Dan Kitwood/Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

The women turned to civil action after the U.K.’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) decided in 2019 not to bring criminal charges on their allegations, according to Jury.

Separately, British prosecutors have authorised 21 criminal charges against Andrew and Tristan Tate, 37, including rape and human trafficking, and secured an extradition order from Romanian courts. But Romania has ruled the brothers will only be sent to Britain once domestic criminal proceedings conclude, the CPS told Reuters in May.

The Daily Beast contacted the White House, DHS, the Romanian Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism, and the U.K. Home Office and CPS. The CPS declined to comment.