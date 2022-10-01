Feds Grouse That Special Master Is Slowing Mar-a-Lago Probe
TICK TOCK
The Department of Justice asked the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals to speed up their ruling on whether a special master should review non-classified documents seized at Donald Trump’s Florida home. In a 15-page Friday filing, the feds argued that Trump-appointed U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon’s approval of a “special master” on the case had slowed their time-sensitive investigation. “Absent such resolution by this Court, the special master proceedings could result in prolonged litigation, including through seriatim appeals to the district court from reports and recommendations and other rulings issued by the special master,” the Department of Justice wrote. “The records not marked as classified may also constitute evidence of potential [obstruction] and [concealment or removal of government records],” the DOJ added. Last week, the 11th Circuit ripped into and overruled Cannon’s previous ruling, which ordered a “special master” to review classified documents seized at Mar-a-Lago.