U.S. Puts $10 Million Price on Alleged Cocaine Kingpin’s Head
DONE DARIO
The U.S. government is offering up to $10 million for information leading to the arrest of alleged Guatemalan cocaine kingpin Eugenio Dario Molina-Lopez, who is known as “Don Dario.” A federal indictment handed down by a grand jury in San Diego was unsealed on Friday, charging Molina-Lopez, 57, with conspiracy to distribute cocaine intended for unlawful importation and conspiracy to distribute cocaine on board a vessel. The alleged head of the Los Huistas cartel remains a fugitive, according to the Department of Justice. “This extraordinary case is one of this district’s most significant, comprehensive and large-scale drug trafficking prosecutions,” U.S. Attorney Randy S. Grossman said in a statement. “We are working tirelessly to dismantle cartels by taking down the leaders, one by one.”