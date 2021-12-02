Now the Feds Are Looking Into Cuomo’s Alleged Sexual Harassment
BUT WAIT, THERE’S MORE
Federal authorities are probing the sexual harassment allegations that brought down New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the New York Post reports. The revelation was buried in a legal services contract from the New York State Comptroller’s Office. The document detailed previous federal investigations into the Cuomo administration, including the alleged cover-up of nursing home deaths and Cuomo’s heavily criticized, $5.1 million book American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic. It later added that the “DOJ has also undertaken an inquiry related to sexual harassment claims made against the then Governor.”
Cuomo spokesman Rich Azzopardi claimed Cuomo’s camp knew back in August that the DOJ’s Civil Division had opened an inquiry after state Attorney General Letitia James released what he called a “politically motivated sham report” on the sexual harassment claims. Cuomo, 63, was charged by authorities in Albany in October with forcible touching after an aide said he groping her breast at the executive mansion. Cuomo has denied all allegations.