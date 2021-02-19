Feds Seize $2.82M Worth of ‘Cocaine Soaked’ Corn Flakes

Read it at U.S. Customs and Border Protection
Federal agents intercepted a shipment of “cocaine soaked” corn flakes worth about $2.82 million in Cincinnati earlier this month. The shipment, containing 44 pounds of cereal, was on its way to a private home in Hong Kong, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a Friday press release. But the shipment was seized after officers inspecting the package noticed the corn flakes contained a “white powder” and were coated in a “grayish substance.” Testing revealed the “frosted flakes” were actually dusted with cocaine.