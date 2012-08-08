Felix Wins Gold In 200-Meter Race

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The New York Times
That’s got to feel good. U.S. sprinter Allyson Felix won her first gold medal on Wednesday, cruising to victory in the 200-meter sprint with a time of 21.88 seconds. The 26-year-old had come close to winning at both the 2004 and 2008 Olympics, when she took home silver in the event. Felix beat out teammate Carmelita Jeter, who came in third with a time of 22.14 seconds. The 200 wasn’t the only bright spot for American track and field. Brittney Reese won the long jump while Aries Merritt took gold in the 110-meter hurdles.