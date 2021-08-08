Female Athletes Credited for Team USA Dominance in Tokyo 2020 Olympics
GO GIRL
Team USA’s female athletes have led the United States to overall wins in both total medals and gold medals as the delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympic games wind down in Japan on Sunday. American female competitors clinched 66 of the total 113 medals won by Team USA. America beat out China by one gold medal (39 -38) overall. “Fundamentally, access to women sport in our country is catching up to the elite levels and we’re blessed that we’ve seen progress,” Sarah Hirshland, CEO of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee said, according to USA Today. “The ability to achieve the highest levels in a number of sports and across a wide variety of sports speaks to the work that’s done by a lot of folks frankly who came before me that have worked really hard to build a system that will showcase them, and it’s starting to bear fruit.”