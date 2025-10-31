Fergie, 66, Finally House Hunting After King Evicts Her from Free House

Multiple sources close to Sarah Ferguson are revealing her next move following King Charles’ decision to strip the royal titles from her ex-husband, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew.

Although Ferguson and Andrew divorced in 1996—a decade after they tied the knot—the two remained close. With Fergie even moving into Royal Lodge—Andrew’s royal residence in Windsor Great Park—in 2008. That was after he signed a rent which gave him the 30-room mansion for free for years after his death.

However, after 17 years of living there as “the happiest divorced coupe in the world,” Fergie, 66, is “moving out and into a separate home,” a source who knows her told People.

Andrew was dramatically instructed to surrender the lease of Royal Lodge as part of his stripping of style, titles and honors after Andrew faced further scrutiny for ties to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew had requested two homes in exchange for surrendering Royal Lodge: Frogmore Cottage—Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s former home—and Adelaide Cottage—the home Prince William and Kate Middleton are getting ready to leave. The outlet reported that Andrew wanted Frogmore Cottage for himself and Adelaide Cottage for Ferguson.

She had already lost her title of Duchess of York thanks to Andrew being stripped of that before he was declared a non-prince, returning her to plain Sarah Ferguson and making him Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.

However, People’s source denied that Fergie asked for “a property or any provision for herself” and said that she “will continue to forge an independent life.”

Another source close to Fergie confirmed to the outlet that she will find her own home and is “going to move forward independently.”

Fergie—as she has been best known since before marrying Andrew in 1986—has not yet revealed where exactly she will land. However, she does have cash to spare as earlier this year she sold her townhouse in Belgariva, one of London’s toniest spots, for £3.85 million (over $5 million). Ironically it was just round the corner from where her ex-husband posed for a photo with Virginia Giuffre and Ghislaine Maxwell in 2000, which eventually caused his utter disgrace.

Andrew plans to relocate to a cottage beside Sandringham estate soon, putting over 100 miles away from his former home—and far away from the spotlight.

Andrew has been marred for years by accusations regarding his friendship with Epstein, unable to ever fully recover his reputation despite denying everything—even things which were glaringly true.

Andrew’s final removal from royalty came after the bombshell memoir Nobody’s Girl was released posthumously by Virginia Giuffre. In it, she write in stunning detail of how Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell allegedly trafficked her to Andrew when she was 17. The account was even more graphic than the one she had been vocal about before her death by suicide in April. Andrew has denied all wrongdoing multiple times.

Fergie also reignited outrage over her ties to Epstein. Over a decade ago, she accepted $20,000 from Epstein, telling the Evening Standard in March 2011 that she had made a “terrible, terrible error of judgment” and that she “abhor(s) pedophilia.”

However, last month, an email Fergie sent to Epstein weeks after the interview surfaced in which she called him a “steadfast, generous and supreme friend” and apologized to him, claiming she “did not, absolutely not, say the P word about you,” meaning pedophile. That made either her or the newspaper’s editor, Geordie Grieg, who had conducted the interview with her a liar. Grieg has not resiled from his account.

After that revelation, Fergie was removed from a children’s charity she served at and then disclaimed by every organization she was involved in, culminating in being thrown out of her house this week by the King.

She can take some comfort in his decision not to pass her and her ex-husband’s sins onto their children, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice who will keep their titles.