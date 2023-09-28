Fetterman Won’t Hear Menendez’s ‘Explanation’ for Gold Bars and Cash Bribes
‘NOT INTERESTED’
Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) has given Bob Menendez the cold shoulder as the embattled New Jersey senator gets ready to make a statement to his fellow Democratic lawmakers on Thursday, according to The Hill. Fetterman was the first Democratic senator to call for Menendez to resign following an indictment for accepting of bribes, including gold bars, stacks of cash, and a new Mercedes-Benz convertible. Fetterman stepped it up a notch on Thursday, posting on social media, “Unless Senator Menendez is coming today to resign, I am not interested in hearing his ‘explanation’ for gold bars stashed in a mattress. We’re past the point of his tough talk and defiance, given the scope and scale of his alleged corruption.” Despite Menendez asserting he did nothing wrong and promising that he would not resign, more than half of all Democrats in the Senate have said he should go.