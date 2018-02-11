CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    ‘Fifty Shades Freed’ Tops Weekend Box Office

    SEDUCTIVE

    Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

    Fifty Shades Freed, the final installment in the Fifty Shades trilogy, easily won the top spot in North American theaters this weekend, debuting to $38.8 million in domestic ticket sales. The franchise finale—dubbed the “climax” in marketing materials—opened to just under $100 million in international markets, bringing the grand total to $137 million. Second place was claimed by the family comedy Peter Rabbit, which defied expectations with $25 million in North American ticket sales. Despite being widely panned by critics, Clint Eastwood’s The 15:17 to Paris—in which three American men credited with thwarting a terrorist attack in Paris play themselves—took third place with $12.6 million.

    Read it at Variety