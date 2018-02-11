‘Fifty Shades Freed’ Tops Weekend Box Office

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Variety
Fifty Shades Freed, the final installment in the Fifty Shades trilogy, easily won the top spot in North American theaters this weekend, debuting to $38.8 million in domestic ticket sales. The franchise finale—dubbed the “climax” in marketing materials—opened to just under $100 million in international markets, bringing the grand total to $137 million. Second place was claimed by the family comedy Peter Rabbit, which defied expectations with $25 million in North American ticket sales. Despite being widely panned by critics, Clint Eastwood’s The 15:17 to Paris—in which three American men credited with thwarting a terrorist attack in Paris play themselves—took third place with $12.6 million.