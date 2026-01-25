Final Surviving Member of JFK’s West Wing Dies at 98

The last surviving member of President John F. Kennedy’s West Wing staff has died, severing a living link to the Camelot era of American history.

That link was Charles “Chuck” Daly, who had been Kennedy’s Congressional liaison. He passed away peacefully, aged 98, in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, Jan. 21, more than six decades after the president he had served. He was surrounded by his wife and four sons when he died.

Staff Assistant to the President for Congressional Liaison, Charles U. Daly (right), visits with an unidentified member of Congress. North Lawn, White House, Washington, D.C. JFK Library Foundation

Charles "Chuck" Daly has died at 98. Dignity Memorial

Being one of JFK’s West Wing aides was only one episode in his extraordinary life. As well as being one of the final living links to JFK’s presidency, he was one of a diminishing number of surviving Korean War veterans; he had earned first the Silver Star, and then the Purple Heart, in combat in 1951.

Charles Daly, at far left, walks in the colonnade past the Oval Office, November 22, 1963. Courtesy of the Daly Family

A young Charles Daly, pictured right. UPI

Daly was born in Ireland and arrived in the U.S. as a child. He enlisted in the Navy in 1945, at 17, and was sent by the service to Yale through a combination of a Navy program and the G.I. Bill. Feeling that his service had been minimal, he was commissioned in the Marine Corps and deployed to Korea. He was shot in the arm by a sniper, he was shipped home, where his wife Mary had given birth to their first son, Michael. Michael Daly is the Daily Beast’s Special Correspondent.

Daly studied at Columbia School of Journalism, then worked in the Senate for another brilliant young combat hero: John F. Kennedy, whom he followed to the West Wing in 1961. After Kennedy’s assassination, Daly stood on the steps of St. Matthew the Apostle in Washington, D.C., as JFK Jr. saluted the casket of his dead president.

Daly with Caroline Kennedy and John F. Kennedy Jr. on September 11, 1994. JFK Library Foundation

John F. Kennedy Jr. salutes his father's flag-draped casket as it passes on November 25, 1963. Dan Farrell/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images

Daly continued in the West Wing serving Johnson’s presidency because he wanted to help pass the Civil Rights Act.

He went on to work for Robert F. Kennedy’s campaign for the presidency. He was standing beside RFK when the assassin Sirhan Sirhan shot and killed the candidate. Daly’s wife was upstairs at the hotel and he returned to her, covered in blood, telling her, “People are animals.”

Wife Ethel Kennedy, Senator Robert F. Kennedy before he was fatally shot on June 5, 1968 during his Presidential Campaign at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles. Frank Carroll/NBC NewsWire

Shirt open, one eye closed, Sen. Robert F. Kennedy lies on the floor of the Ambassador Hotel after being shot by Sirhan Sirhan. Bettmann Archive

In subsequent decades, he worked to bring peace to his native island of Ireland’s troubled North; to reduce gun violence in Chicago; and to fight AIDS in South Africa. His work in Chicago meant he was on the same board as yet another brilliant young senator bound for higher office: Barack Obama.

Daly, far right, when he met young Donald J. Trump. Michael Daly

It was hardly his only encounter with future presidents: Michael Daly memorably wrote in 2016 about his father’s encounter with a younger Donald J. Trump. Daly was with his friend, Patrick McGahn, another decorated Korean War combat veteran who had become Trump’s right-hand man in Atlantic City, but who addressed the property empire heir as “draft-dodging bastard.”

Daly became a director of the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library in 1988, a year after the death from cancer of his first wife, Mary. He later married Christine Sullivan Daly, who survives him. He is survived by his sons Michael and Douglas from his first marriage, his sons Charles and Kevin from his second marriage, by five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

The crewcut kid in the bottom left corner is Douglas Daly at the White House on November 13, 1963. Provided

'Make Peace or Die' is a memoir about Daly's life. Charles U. Daly