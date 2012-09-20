Fiona Apple Arrested for Drugs

CHEAT SHEET
Fiona Apple is joining the ranks of Willie Nelson, Snoop Dogg, and Armie Hammer, after being arrested at the same Texas border stop where other celebrities have been taken in for drug possession as well. Drug-sniffing dogs found hashish (a concentrated form of cannabis) and marijuana on Apple’s tour bus. According to the sheriff’s office, the singer “freely admitted” to owning the drugs and she was taken to jail and released today after posting $10,000 for bail.