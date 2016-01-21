Fiorina ‘Ambushes’ Preschoolers on Abortion

CHEAT SHEET
A group of Iowa parents have alleged that Republican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina “ambushed” their preschoolers into being part of an antiabortion rally. The kids were on a field trip to a botanical garden in Des Moines when the candidate asked them to sit in front of a banner with a picture of an unborn fetus. Parents told reporters that they did not give Fiorina permission to sit the 15 children with her at the site, where she spoke about allegations that Planned Parenthood harvested organs. “The kids went there to see the plants,” one 4-year-old’s father said. “She ambushed my son’s field trip.”