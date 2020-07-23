Fired Minneapolis Cop Derek Chauvin, Who Kneeled on George Floyd, Charged With Tax Fraud Along With Wife
ACCOUNTABLE
Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who knelt on George Floyd’s neck, leading to his death, has been charged on nine felony accounts of tax fraud along with his wife, Kellie Chauvin. The charges go back to 2014, when the couple allegedly failed to claim more than $460,000 in income. At least $96,000 came from off-duty security work of the type he previously worked with Floyd before being charged in his death. The husband and wife were each charged in Minnesota’s Washington County District Court with nine felony counts of aiding and abetting false or fraudulent tax returns or failing to file returns. The couple now owes $37,868 in taxes, according to the charges. County Attorney Pete Orput said the tax investigation into the couple was “in the works” well before Floyd’s killing.