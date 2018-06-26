Police: Firefighters Ambushed in Intentional Retirement Home Blaze

A veteran California firefighter was killed Monday after a 77-year-old man allegedly set a fire in his retirement home to lure firefighters to his apartment, police say. A second firefighter and another resident at the home were wounded in the incident. Police Chief Robert Luna said late Monday that investigators believe the suspect, Thomas Kim, deliberately set the fire at the retirement home in Long Beach and then opened fire on the first responders. Fire Capt. Dave Rosa, a 17-year veteran of the department, died of his injuries. The other firefighter, Ernesto Torres, is expected to make a full recovery. Kim has been arrested on suspicion of murder, attempted murder, and arson. Police have reportedly not yet determined the motive. “There’s still is a large puzzle we’re trying to put together. There’s still a lot of information we don’t know,” Luna said.
