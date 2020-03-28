First Person to Die in Miami From COVID-19 Went to Dance Party Days Earlier

Read it at TMZ
On Friday night, a 40-year-old man named Israel Carreras became the first person to die of complications related to the novel coronavirus in Miami. According to Carreras' boyfriend, Franco, the man had developed a severe cough on Monday. His symptoms quickly got worse, leaving him mute and short of breath. Just earlier this month, Franco told TMZ, the pair had attended the Winter Party Festival, an annual party on Miami Beach that drew thousands. At least nine other attendees have tested positive for the virus. Franco told TMZ that by the end of the week, he wasn't allowed to see his partner in person. They could only FaceTime, where Carreras had to use sign language since losing his ability to speak.