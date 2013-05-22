First Tornado Victim Id’d

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at NBC News
The first victim from the Oklahoma tornado—out of 24—was identified Tuesday night as 9-year-old Ja'Nae Hornsby, a third-grader at Plaza Towers Elementary School. "She was always happy, always smiling ... just happy,” said Hornsby’s aunt. The young victim’s family gathered Tuesday night at their church to pay tribute to their “beautiful child.” Plaza Towers Elementary was decimated by the EF5 tornado, which killed multiple students. The second victim in the tragedy was identified later Tuesday as 65-year-old Hemant Bhonde. He is survived by his wife, from whom he was separated when the tornado hit.