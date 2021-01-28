CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Six Dead, Several Injured After Liquid Nitrogen Leak at Georgia Food Plant
HORRIFIC
Read it at The Atlanta JournalConstitution
At least six people have died after a liquid nitrogen leak at a Georgia poultry plant on Thursday, authorities said. Hall County Fire Department Division Chief Zach Brackett said the hazmat incident occurred at 10 a.m. at Prime Pak Foods in Gainesville. At least 10 people, including four firefighters, were taken to the hospital with respiratory-related injuries. Five died at the scene and a sixth died at the hospital, CNN reported. The Hall County Emergency Management Department issued a shelter-in-place order for a nearby elementary school “due to a nitrogen leak,” the school district said. “This step was taken out of an abundance of caution. The leak is contained and not airborne,” the school system said in a Facebook post.