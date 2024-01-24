CHEAT SHEET
Six Found Dead in California Desert Community
Six people were found dead on Tuesday in a desert community in El Mirage, California, according to the Associated Press. The bodies were discovered when San Bernardino Police County Sheriff’s deputies were called for a wellness check at around 8:15 p.m, the sheriff’s spokesperson Mara Rodriguez wrote in an email. The community was located off of Highway 395 between Lake Los Angeles and Adelanto, according to ABC7. Authorities did not release any information about the identities of the individuals, or the circumstances under which they died.