CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Six Found Dead in California Desert Community

    MYSTERIOUS

    Edith Olmsted

    Breaking News Intern

    Police tape in front of flashing lights from police cars.

    ANDRI TAMBUNAN/AFP via Getty Images

    Six people were found dead on Tuesday in a desert community in El Mirage, California, according to the Associated Press. The bodies were discovered when San Bernardino Police County Sheriff’s deputies were called for a wellness check at around 8:15 p.m, the sheriff’s spokesperson Mara Rodriguez wrote in an email. The community was located off of Highway 395 between Lake Los Angeles and Adelanto, according to ABC7. Authorities did not release any information about the identities of the individuals, or the circumstances under which they died.

    Read it at Associated Press