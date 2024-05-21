Prince Harry Can’t Include Rupert Murdoch in Lawsuit, Court Rules
‘TROPHY TARGETS’
Prince Harry cannot include Rupert Murdoch in his lawsuit against News Group Newspapers (NGN), with a High Court judge criticizing him and his legal team for focusing on “trophy targets.” Mr. Justice Fancourt said claims that Murdoch knew about unlawful activity at NGN added “nothing material” to the case—which alleges phone hacking and unlawful information gathering on the part of The Sun and now-defunct News of the World. The judge also said Harry couldn’t include allegations around the hacking of his late mother Princess Diana’s phone and pager or allegations that The Sun ordered private investigators to target Meghan Markle in 2016. However, Harry was granted permission to include allegations his landline was tapped. A spokesperson for NGN, which denies the allegations, said the court had “thoroughly vindicated” the group’s position. In a separate statement, Harry and several other claimants said: “The claimants are pleased that the court has today granted them permission to amend their case in relation to a number of significant issues vigorously opposed by NGN.”