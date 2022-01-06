Florida Family Sues for Damages Over Clubhouse Pool Swim Diaper Ban
DISCRIMINATION
A Florida country club is the focus of a new discrimination suit—and the alleged victim was in diapers at the time of the incident. Indeed, swim diapers are the focus of plaintiffs Jack and Simone Yeager’s federal lawsuit against the condo board at Hunters Run Country Club. The Yeagers, who own a home at the Boynton Beach club, say that in December 2018, their then-19-month-old granddaughter was banned from the clubhouse pool and relegated to the kiddie pool over her swim diaper. The couple alleges the club rule barring swim diaper-clad tots violates the Fair Housing Act barring discrimination against families with kids under 18, as well as county ordinances. “Hunters Run’s rules pertaining to the clubhouse pool have a disparate and unreasonable impact on children,” the suit, which seeks lawyers’ costs, monetary damages, and a ban on enforcing the swim diaper rule.