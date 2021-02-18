Former Florida Cult Leader Gets 30 Years for Murder and Manslaughter of 2 Toddlers
‘LIFE IS TOO BIG’
A former cult leader was hit with a 30-year prison sentence on Wednesday for the deaths of two toddlers. Anna Elizabeth Young, the former leader of the “House of Prayer for All People,” was sentenced after pleading “no contest” to charges that she murdered a child by locking him in a closet and refused to give medication to a 2-year-old who later died. Young, whom cult followers referred to as “Mother Anna,” was arrested in Marietta, Georgia, in 2017 after her daughter told the cops her mother was responsible for the deaths of several children.
Survivors who testified in court on Wednesday said the nearly-80-year-old leader was responsible for many more deaths, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. “Moses only lived a few short years, but he taught me life is too big to be swept under a rug, imprisoned in a home, or buried in the ground,” Young’s daughter, Joy Fluker, said, referring to one of the children her mother killed. Young served six months in prison for bathing a child in bleach in 1992, but was then free up until her 2017 arrest.