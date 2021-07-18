Florida Thief Attacks Mall Customers with Bear Spray

Read it at NBC Miami
A Florida man injured some 35 customers with bear spray inside a store in the International Mall of Miami before grabbing scented candles from Bath and Body works and fleeing in a yellow cab. Shoppers reported coughing and gagging after being sprayed with the strong repellent. The man then sprayed the store manager, who tried to stop him, before stealing two shopping bags full of scented candles. The manager and several others have been hospitalized. The assailant is still at large.