Florida Town May Be Wiped Off Map

    A Florida town of 477 residents may get the ultimate punishment for being too corrupt: death. Hampton may be eliminated by the state after issuing nearly 13,000 speeding tickets to raise a quarter-million dollars per year. In 2011, Hampton collected $268,624 from traffic fines. Meanwhile, 46 percent of the city's water went unaccounted for. What's more, the former mayor is sitting in jail for intent to sell Oxycodone. “If half of this is remotely true, they’ve used the city as a personal pocketbook,” said Bradford County sheriff Gordon Smith. If the town does not get its act together in 30 days, it will be dissolved and incorporated into Bradford County.

