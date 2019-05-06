Florida Woman Pulls Alligator Out of Yoga Pants During Police Search

When Florida police stopped and searched a truck Monday afternoon to make sure no one collected prohibited wildlife, a woman reportedly pulled a one-foot alligator out of the yoga pants she was wearing. The Miami Herald reports the discovery took place when deputies with theCharlotte County Sheriff’s Department, stationed on the Tamiami Trail, saw a pickup truck run through a stop sign. The driver, 22-year-old Michael Clemons, and a passenger, 25-year-old Ariel Machan-Le Quire, were approached by officers. The duo told police they were attempting to collect frogs and snakes. A deputy then asked permission to search their bags to make sure they had not collected any protected wildlife, and they found Machan-Le Quire's bag was filled with 41 tiny turtles. When asked if she had anything else on her, Machan-Le Quire then pulled the gator from her pants and placed it on the truck’s bed. Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission were reportedly called to investigate, but it's not clear if Clemons or Machan-Le Quire were charged.