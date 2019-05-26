Florida Woman Suffers ‘Significant’ Injuries in Alligator Attack

A Florida woman suffered “significant” injuries Saturday after an alligator attacked her at a wilderness park, authorities said. Brevard County Fire Rescue said the unnamed woman was transported by helicopter to a hospital from the Fay Lake Wilderness Park in Port St. John. Witnesses told local news station WESH 2 that several people were swimming in a lake when the woman was bitten, and most people fled as soon as the 8-to-10-foot alligator was spotted in the water. “Several people grabbed towels and shirts and wrapped her side and leg and then they rushed her up,” witness Dave Nygard was quoted as saying. No further details were immediately available on the woman’s identity or her condition.