Floyd Mayweather Picks Up $88,500 Bill for George Floyd’s Funeral Services, TMZ Reports

Boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather has sent George Floyd’s family a check for $88,500 to cover the costs of his funeral services, TMZ reports. Floyd died last month after a police officer was filmed kneeling on his neck for several minutes—the shocking footage has sparked a wave of protests around the world. On Monday, it was reported Mayweather offered to pay for Floyd's funeral services in Houston, Minnesota, Charlotte, and another location that is yet to be named. Mayweather’s team said he felt the gesture is what he felt was “right in his heart.” TMZ later reported Floyd’s family had accepted the offer, then posted a photo of the $88,500 check. Derek Chauvin, the 44-year-old Minneapolis police officer who kneeled on Floyd, has been arrested on third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter charges.