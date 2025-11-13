Flustered Hannity Struggles to Contain Guest Talking Trump ‘Dementia’ on Air

Fox News host Sean Hannity found himself scrambling for control when liberal radio host Stephanie Miller hijacked a segment meant to mock her—turning it into a live-fire exchange over Donald Trump, Jeffrey Epstein, and presidential dementia.

The exchange came hours after House Democrats released new Epstein-related emails mentioning Trump—a development Fox News had largely ignored throughout the day, Miller insisted.

Trump sycophant Hannity, 63, began by asking Miller, host of a progressive talk radio in California, about a viral photo of her kissing Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s sneakers, hoping for an easy culture-war jab.

Miller called the photo a joke—then went on the offensive.

“You know the funniest thing about this story is Trump’s all over the Epstein files, and I wonder if they’re going to release that after the big bombshell!” she said. “I didn’t see anything about that on Fox News today.”

Hannity looked pained throughout the segment. Fox News

It comes after 20,000 pages of Epstein’s documents and emails were released on Wednesday.

Hannity tried to steer things back, pressing her instead on Joe Biden’s mental fitness.“When did you really notice it?” he asked.

“Well, I think it was through all of the times that Donald Trump has fallen asleep in public and talked about magnets getting wet in the last few—” Miller started, referencing viral clips of Trump’s odd ramblings.

Miller’s comments come after Trump, 79, was caught on camera appearing to nod off during a press conference at the White House last week. The event came after the Trump administration announced it had reached agreements with drugmakers to lower the price of some weight-loss medications.

The ‘magnets’ comment refers to some odd ramblings from the aging president. “Now, nobody knows what a magnet is. If you don’t have a magnet, you don’t have a car. You don’t make a computer, you don’t make, er, televisions and radios and all the other things—you don’t make anything,” Trump declared during a chat with Fox News earlier this week.

“Oh my gosh,” Hannity groaned after Miller brought up the faux pas.

Miller repeatedly brought up Trump's relationship with Epstein. Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

“My mom had dementia, so I recognize it—” Miller continued, before Hannity jumped in again. “Stephanie—this is not—it’s a very good deflection, you’re a professional—”

But Miller, host of The Stephanie Miller Show, kept going. “You know what else is great about Biden’s decline is that Trump is all over the Epstein files and I’m wondering if they’re going to release those, are you covering that?”