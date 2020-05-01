FDA Authorizes Emergency Use of Remdesivir to Treat COVID-19
The Food and Drug Administration has authorized the emergency use of the drug remdesivir, originally developed to treat Ebola, to treat COVID-19, Bloomberg reports. The authorization permits doctors to prescribe the drug as a treatment for coronavirus patients with extreme symptoms, but researchers are looking into whether it may help patients with less severe conditions. Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Wednesday that the drug showed a proven benefit in treating the disease. The CEO of the drug’s manufacturer, Gilead, told NBC Friday morning that the company had increased its manufacturing capacity for the drug by a factor of 20 and stands to earn millions if FDA approval went through.