Former Argentinian Rugby Player Federico Aramburu Killed in Paris
Former Argentinian rugby player Federico Aramburu was killed Saturday after he was shot following a bar fight, police in Paris told the Associated Press. Aramburu was with a friend when a fight outside a bar emerged between the pair and two others, according to the French newspaper L’Équipe. The incident turned deadly when, after the fight ended, the suspects returned in their car and shot Aramburu, who died in the street. Officials with the local prosecutor’s office confirmed a murder investigation had been opened. Aramburu played for Argentina’s national rugby team and was also a member of the Glasgow Warriors, who memorialized their former player in a tweet. “The embodiment of a true Warrior and much-loved by all, the thoughts of everyone past and present at the club, are with his family at this immensely difficult time,” the team wrote.