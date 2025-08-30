Kellyanne Conway Revels in Trump’s Insane Power Grab After Cracker Barrel Fiasco

Kellyanne Conway has lavished praise on former boss President Donald Trump’s rabid crusade against wokeism.

Conway—a Fox News contributor who was filling in for Sean Hannity on The Sean Hannity Show—says she’s looked on with delight at the president “taking control of these areas that used to belong to the left.”

“He is authentic all the way,” said Conway, who served as senior counselor under the first Trump administration. “Look at what he’s doing at the Kennedy Center. Look at what he’s doing at universities. Look at what he’s doing with sports. It’s super exciting.”

Former White House staffer Kellyanne Conway is loving President Donald Trump's culture war against woke. ERIC BARADAT/Getty Images

Her comments come after Cracker Barrel announced it would bring back its old logo amid backlash from MAGA supporters to its “woke” new design.

“This whole thing with Cracker Barrel felt so Covid-y. 2020, 2021ish,” Conway said. “Did [they] not live through Bud Light debacle?”

Days before, Trump had posted that “Cracker Barrel should go back to the old logo, admit a mistake based on customer response (the ultimate Poll), and manage the company better than ever before.”

Cracker Barrel reverted to its old logo (left) after MAGA melted down over the minimalist, "woke" design of its new branding. Screengrab

It’s only the latest case of the president intervening in what Conway herself listed as “the arts and sports and entertainment and media and tech and culture.”

Not long after assuming office for the second time in January, Trump made the controversial decision to fire existing members of the board at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., before appointing himself as its new chair.

The Cracker Barrel fiasco is the latest incident of Trump intervening in the cultural sphere. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

The move was accompanied by a Truth Social post in which the president stated there would be “NO MORE DRAG SHOWS, OR OTHER ANTI-AMERICAN PROPAGANDA,” later adding at a press event, “There’s no more woke in this country.”

In March, he went on to sign an executive order instructing the Smithsonian Museums to purge “divisive narratives” and “improper ideology” from its exhibits, in particular targeting the National Museum of African American History and Culture, as well as barring the American Women’s History Museum from recognizing trans women.

Trump has similarly frozen or threatened to freeze billions of dollars in federal funding for top institutions, like Harvard and Cornell, for alleged non-compliance with executive orders on diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives in higher education as well as a perceived failure to tackle “anti-semitic” campus protests against Israel’s war on Gaza.

His immigration crackdown has further disrupted international student enrolment, forcing many colleges to cut programs or raise fees to compensate for the loss in revenue, while bizarrely also proposing admitting up to 600,000 Chinese students into the country despite his administration’s hardline stance on relations with the authoritarian Asian country.

In the athletic arena, he’s also signed an executive order entitled “Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports” as a means of cracking down on transgender athletes, as well as launching a special investigations unit to target schools and districts with trans-inclusive sports policies and all-gender facilities.