MAGA Thrown Into Overdrive After Cracker Barrel Bows to Trump

Donald Trump led a stream of proud right-wing posts Tuesday night about Cracker Barrel reversing course and going back to its original logo.

The president, who earlier Tuesday said doing so would be great for business, got when he wanted.

“Congratulations ‘Cracker Barrel’ on changing your logo back to what it was,” he posted on Truth Social, along with the logo that has been around since 1977. “All of your fans very much appreciate it. Good luck into the future. Make lots of money and, most importantly, make your customers happy again!”

Trump also posted a similar version of what the White House had shared earlier: a mock-up of himself in place of Uncle Herschel. In this image, though, he is resting his arm on a barrel of oil.

Trump rejoiced at the news that Cracker Barrel's original logo would remain. Truth Social/realDonaldTrump

Elsewhere on the right, Cracker Barrel’s decision was heralded by Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kirk, who said on Fox News, “The middle part of the country—they do not want to see their traditions, and their customs, and the things that they have come to love and appreciate taken from them.”

Bo Loudon, a good friend of Barron Trump, was effusive in his praise for the president.

“I just thanked God for President Trump,” he posted on X. “Isn’t it so wonderful to finally have a president that speaks for THE PEOPLE? In less than 9 HOURS, Trump killed Cracker Barrel’s woke rebranding and saved their company. God bless you, BEST President Trump!”

Deputy White House Chief of Staff Taylor Budowich revealed Thursday that representatives from the company had earlier spoken with the administration, heard the president’s concerns, and informed them that they would be going back to the original logo.

Several other administration figures boasted about the development. “Promises made, promises kept,” Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly wrote. White House Communications Director Steven Cheung weighed in: “President Trump will always save the day.” And Chief of Protocol Monica Crowley asked, “Is there anything he can’t do?!”

Republican members of Congress also got involved. Utah Sen. Mike Lee joined Loudon in posting a video of Trump and Uncle Herschel dancing to “YMCA.”

Old and new logos for Cracker Barrel. Screengrab

Florida Rep. Byron Donalds also declared the abandoned rebranding the “right decision.”

In a statement to the Daily Beast, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump “has unmatched business instincts, and an uncanny ability to understand what the American people want.”

“Cracker Barrel is a great American company,” she added, “and they made a great decision to Trust in Trump!”

Meanwhile, California Gov. Gavin Newsom continued his trolling of the president by taking sole credit for the “massive win.”