Cracker Barrel Backtracks Hours After Trump Told Them To

Cracker Barrel is reversing course and reinstating its old logo—just hours after President Donald Trump said doing so would be great for business.

The Tennessee-based restaurant chain announced Tuesday that the backlash over their minimalist rebranding—which included some on right being upset over the “woke” change—caused them to reconsider.

We thank our guests for sharing your voices and love for Cracker Barrel. We said we would listen, and we have. Our new logo is going away and our “Old Timer” will remain.



At Cracker Barrel, it's always been – and always will be – about serving up delicious food, warm… pic.twitter.com/C32QMLOeq0 — Cracker Barrel (@CrackerBarrel) August 26, 2025

“We thank our guests for sharing your voices and love for Cracker Barrel,” it announced on X. “We said we would listen, and we have. Our new logo is going away and our ‘Old Timer’ will remain. At Cracker Barrel, it’s always been – and always will be – about serving up delicious food, warm welcomes, and the kind of country hospitality that feels like family.”

Earlier Tuesday, the White House linked itself proudly to the old logo, adding comments from the president on Truth Social that said Cracker Barrel should “go back” to it.

“Go work, go broke,” the White House wrote on X along with a politically infused mock up of the logo. In place of farmer Uncle Herschel is Donald Trump, his elbow resting on the wooden barrel, while “America Is Back” replaces “Old Country Store.”

In the now-scrapped new logo, Uncle Herschel and the barrel were gone, as was “Old Country Store.”

The White House’s post came a few hours after Trump himself called on the company to backtrack on their new look due to poor customer response, which he called “the ultimate Poll.”

Cracker Barrel could get a billion dollars in free publicity “if they play their cards right,” he predicted.

“Have a major News Conference today,” he advised. “Make Cracker Barrel a WINNER again. Remember, in just a short period of time I made the United States of America the ‘HOTTEST’ Country anywhere in the World. One year ago, it was ‘DEAD.’ Good luck!”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told the Daily Beast in a statement: “President Trump has unmatched business instincts, and an uncanny ability to understand what the American people want. Cracker Barrel is a great American company, and they made a great decision to Trust in Trump!”

Deputy White House Chief of Staff Taylor Budowich revealed on X Tuesday night that he had just spoken to representatives from Cracker Barrel.

“I appreciated the call earlier this evening with @CrackerBarrel‚“ he wrote. ”They thanked President Trump for weighing in on the issue of their iconic ‘original’ logo. They wanted the President to know that they heard him, along with customer response (the ultimate poll), and would be restoring the ‘Old Timer.’ So smart! Congrats Cracker Barrel and America!"

The company on Monday acknowledged it could’ve handled the roll-out of the proposed new logo better, as the move initially cost it nearly $100 million in market value. But it said at the time that it would be sticking with it.

A company spokesperson told Fox News Digital then that guests and team members were “overwhelmingly positive and enthusiastic about the refreshed dining and shopping experience.” On the opposing side, they said, was a “vocal minority.”

This group, led by MAGA influencers, characterized the move as part of other “woke” initiatives by the company. CEO Julie Felss Masino, they pointed out, oversaw past Pride month-themed renovations, like putting out rainbow rocking chairs.