Ex-Nanny Returns to Claim Olivia Wilde Also Dumped Her Dog for Harry Styles

Oh, you thought the storm had passed? The more fool you—the nanny’s back, and she hasn’t finished salting the earth beneath the feet of her former employers, Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis. And this time, it’s pawsonal.

Without warning, the Daily Mail published what it touted as the second part of its exclusive interview with the disgruntled (and still unnamed) ex-employee on Tuesday, with fresh allegations surrounding Wilde’s behavior in the weeks after she left Sudeikis for British singer Harry Styles, “special salad dressing” and all, in November 2020. The nanny claimed that a head-over-heels Wilde didn’t just ditch her partner of nine years, but also her golden retriever, Gordon.

Wilde returned to the Los Angeles home she and Sudeikis shared with their two young children, the nanny said, and “nonchalantly” announced, “‘We have to find Gordon a new home.’” Sudeikis, reportedly no animal lover, then told the woman, “‘Let’s get him out of here right away,’” she alleged. The nanny, who told the Daily Mail that Wilde wanted to rid herself of the pooch so she could spend more time with Styles, was able to arrange for the family’s dog walker to take in Gordon.

The nanny also claimed that was Wilde bombarding Sudeikis with “text messages and voicemails” that she still loved him as late as December 2020. “She was sending him voice messages saying he was her everything,” the woman said. “It was a lot of mixed messages.”

Sudeikis and Wilde did not immediately comment on the nanny’s Tuesday claims, but in response to those published Monday by the Daily Mail—among them, that Sudeikis had thrown himself down in front of Wilde’s car to prevent her from going to Styles—the couple denied the woman’s “false and scurrilous accusations.”

Hours after putting out the joint statement, Wilde made a speech at Elle’s 2022 Women in Hollywood event in which she addressed the “burning hellfire of misogyny that defines this business.”

“Let’s face it, it’s not always easy to keep going,” the Don’t Worry Darling director said. “In fact, sometimes it’s tempting to excuse ourselves from the burning hellfire of the misogyny that defines this business and say, ‘Good night, good luck, I’d rather eat glass for a living.’”

According to Page Six, Wilde explained that she hadn’t lost the drive to “keep fighting through the hellfire,” adding that her motivation took the form of “a defiant ‘do not let them fuck with you’” attitude.

“You are not a woman in Hollywood until you’ve begged to be placed into a medically induced coma until your press tour is finished,” Wilde joked later in the speech. “Until then, you are just a woman residing in or around the Hollywood area.”