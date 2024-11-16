George Santos Rips ‘F***ing Hilarious’ Trump Cabinet Fallout

Disgraced Republican congressman George Santos has said the backlash to President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet picks such as Matt Gaetz and RFK Jr. is “f---ing hilarious.”

He also disclosed that he has not spoken to Trump about a pardon, despite facing up to 22 years in prison after pleading guilty to two federal counts of fraud.

Santos, 36, can hardly be accused of keeping a low profile since being expelled from Congress, with a social media presence and a Cameo account in which he charges people around $250 for personalized greetings.

But now the former Republican congressman for parts of Long Island and New York City has offered his thoughts on Trump’s putative cabinet, calling some of them–including Matt Gaetz, the controversial pick for attorney general– “phenomenal,” and suggesting their nominations will allow people to decide if Republican senators are truly loyal to the MAGA cause.

Santos praised Matt Gaetz for attorney general. Before being expelled from Congress, he, Gaetz and Colorado Republican Lauren Boebert sat together in the chamber.

In a exclusive interview with the Daily Beast, Santos hit back against “internet trolls,” over comments about some viewing Trump’s cabinet choices as “funny.”

“I could argue that Antony Blinken was a joke of a secretary of state, and border czar Kamala Harris was a f---ing joke. That’s why she was shown the door by the American people,” said Santos. “But you guys want to make fun of president Trump’s cabinet picks?”

Santos added, “Alejandro Mayorkas was an abysmal secretary, which under his watch the country was f---ing invaded. I mean, that’s not funny?”

Mayorkas served as deputy secretary of homeland security from 2013 to 2016 under former President Barack Obama and is now secretary of homeland security under President Joe Biden.

In February, former Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz led a GOP House effort to impeach Mayorkas, alleging that he “failed to maintain operational control of the [Southern] border.” When the effort failed to get enough votes, Gaetz said he had “never missed George Santos more.”

When asked if he would be willing to serve in Trump’s cabinet if given the opportunity, Santos said, ”No.“

Pressed on why, he answered: “I think there’s a lot of people with a lot better experience than me to shoulder congress, to go do the job that the American people need. And that’s why I think Matt Gaetz and Kristi Noem, these are phenomenal picks.”

President-elect Trump’s game plan is simple, said Santos, “to be president again and to have a cabinet with competent people. Unlike President Biden, who literally put 30 million people into this country.” Claims that “30 million” illegal immigrants have been let into the country are false.

Santos called pushback on Trump’s cabinet nominations an “existential crisis” from the “swamp.”

“I think it’s f---ing hilarious. Hilarious to watch the swamp struggle with the existential crisis that’s been shoved in their faces by the American people,” said Santos. “I love it.”

He added, “I really dare senators not to confirm a single member of the cabinet just so we know exactly who they are. And in two years, ‘Buh Bye!’” (Senators have a six-year term.)

Most of the criticism over Trump’s proposed cabinet is from ”Democrat trolls” alleged Santos. “Still licking their b--tholes like the dogs they are, because they are mad that Kamala was shown the f---ing door. And now they are going to nitpick everything.”

Santos is scheduled to be sentenced on February 7, 2025 with a minimum sentence of two years and maximum of 22 unless the judge departs from sentencing guidelines–or the newly installed president uses his powers of clemency.

When asked if he had talked to President-elect Trump about a potential pardon, he responded: “No.”