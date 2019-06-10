Ex-President Jimmy Carter Says Trump Called Him to Discuss China

Former President Jimmy Carter, who was sidelined by a broken hip, returned to teach Sunday school—and revealed that he recently spoke with President Donald Trump about China. “I was delighted, and I was surprised,” Carter said, explaining that he had sent Trump a letter about the U.S. relationship with China. “He was very gracious and expressed his appreciation for my letter. But the main purpose of his call was to say, frankly to me on a private line, that the Chinese were getting way ahead of the United States in many ways,” Carter said, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The 94-year-old said he told Trump: “China has not been in combat with anybody since 1949 and they spend on things good for the Chinese people.”