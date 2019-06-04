China Warns Citizens Against Travel to the U.S.

Beijing’s ministry of foreign affairs on Tuesday issued a safety warning for Chinese citizens traveling in America, claiming that U.S. law-enforcement agencies have used entry and exit checks to “harass” Chinese travelers. “In case of emergency, please promptly contact the Chinese consulate in the U.S. for help,” the foreign ministry said, according to state broadcaster CCTV. Also on Tuesday, the ministry of culture and tourism issued a separate alert for Chinese people traveling to the U.S., noting that “shootings, robberies, and theft have occurred frequently in the U.S.” The warnings—on the 30th anniversary of China’s Tiananmen Square massacre, ironically—came a day after the government warned Chinese students about difficulties they may have in getting U.S. visas.