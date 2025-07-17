Former Voice of America Employee Arrested for Threatening MTG

A former Voice of America employee has been arrested for threatening Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Seth Jason, 64, was apprehended by U.S. Capitol Police and the Anne Arundel Police Department in Maryland on Thursday morning after allegedly threatening to kill Greene, her family, and her staff.

Seth Jason allegedly threatened Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, her family, and her staff for over a year. Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

“No one should have to live their life looking over their shoulder every day and wondering if those threats are about to be fulfilled and about to come true,” interim U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro said at a news conference Thursday.

According to the indictment, Jason was charged with influencing a federal official by threatening a family member, influencing a federal official by threat, interstate communications with a threat to kidnap or injure, and anonymous telecommunications harassment.

Jason—who used to work for Voice of America (VOA), the government-funded broadcaster that has come under fire from the Trump administration—allegedly made eight threatening phone calls to Greene’s district offices in Dalton and Rome, Georgia, between October 2023 and January 2025.

Pirro read aloud some of the threats Jason would make during his phone calls to Greene’s offices at a news conference Thursday.

Interim U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro, a former Fox News host, read aloud some of the threatening messages Seth Jason had sent Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

“I am looking forward to your book signing. We are all armed and ready to take care of you,” Pirro repeated, seemingly referring to a signing event for Greene’s 2023 book MTG.

An investigation by the U.S. Capitol Police traced the calls to multiple phone lines connected to VOA’s headquarters in Washington, D.C.

While VOA is entirely government-funded, it still maintains editorial freedom.

Trump has targeted VOA, which he has called “the Voice of Radical America,” since returning office, signing an executive order in March to “ensure that taxpayers are no longer on the hook for radical propaganda.”

Trump signed an executive order targeting Voice of America, which he has dubbed “the Voice of Radical America,” in March. Win McNamee/Getty Images

As a result, more than 85 percent of VOA employees were placed on leave, and many sued the administration to contest the move.

Aside from working at the VOA, Jason volunteered as a reserve officer for the Anne Arundel County Police Department in Maryland since 2016, the department revealed in a statement.

“Anne Arundel County Reserve Officers are unarmed and have no police authority. Mr. Jason is no longer affiliated with the Anne Arundel County Police Department,” the statement read.

Jason was arrested by the very same Anne Arundel Police Department Thursday, almost 10 years after he joined as a volunteer.

Seth Jason used to volunteer as a reserve officer for the Anne Arundel County Police Department in Maryland. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

The indictment also comes amid a slew of threats against public government officials and members of Congress.

A U.S. Capitol Police report in January found that the number of threats against lawmakers, as well as their families and staff, has almost tripled since 2017. They reached a high in 2021, the year of the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

Capitol Police Chief Michael Sullivan addressed the spike in violent threats during the news conference Thursday, seemingly referencing MAGA assassin Vance Boelter, who allegedly shot and killed a Minnesota State Representative and her husband in June.