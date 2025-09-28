Former White House Lawyer Says Electing Trump Is America’s ‘Biggest Mistake’

Former White House lawyer Ty Cobb didn’t mince words when discussing Donald Trump.

Speaking to Margaret Brennan on CBS’ Face the Nation, Cobb said that the country’s “biggest mistake” is “reelecting President Trump.”

Ty Cobb worked for the White House during Russiagate. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Cobb joined a chorus of legal scholars from both parties in condemning the indictment of former FBI director James Comey, seemingly at Trump’s behest.

In his view, the indictment of Comey is retribution for Comey investigating the president for alleged ties to Russia ahead of the 2016 Presidential election, and that Trump is pursuing it out of his desire to rewrite history to suit his narrative.

“The simple theme is rewriting history. Trump wants to rewrite history so the next generation may not know that he incited a violent insurrection, refused to peacefully transfer power after losing an election,” Cobb said.

“America needs to learn from the mistakes that we’ve had. And one of the biggest mistakes that America ever had was reelecting President Trump.”

President Donald Trump calls on Attorney General Pam Bondi to prosecute his political enemies on Truth Social. Truth Social

Comey is accused of perjury relating to a 2020 Senate hearing in which he stated he did not authorize a leak to The Wall Street Journal in October of 2016. That was done by Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe, whom Comey said told him about the leak afterward. The indictment contends that Comey did know about the leak ahead of time and authorized it, and thus lied at the 2020 hearing.

Lawyers in the Eastern District of Virginia told Lindsey Halligan, Trump’s former insurance lawyer and the district’s new attorney, that they did not believe they had enough to charge Comey with anything, much less secure a conviction. Nevertheless, the DOJ pursued an indictment, leading to chaos in the department.

Cobb, 75, worked for the White House between 2017 and 2018 and reported to Donald Trump during the Russiagate investigation. Since the start of the second Trump administration, he has been an outspoken critic of the President and his staff. In May, he made headlines for nicknaming Trump’s Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt “Creepy Karoline.”

He voiced his opinion that the indictment is likely dead in the water due to Trump’s public meddling in the case. Days before the indictment, Trump demanded in a Truth Social post addressed to Pam Bondi that he wanted Comey, New York AG Letitia James, and Senator Adam Schiff indicted as they’d all been major figures in legal battles against Trump and the Trump Foundation.

Donald Trump has publicly demanded that Attorney General Pam Bondi prosecute several of the president's political enemies. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

“I think there’s a good chance because of the wholly unconstitutional, authoritarian way that this was done, that the case may get tossed well before trial,” Cobb said.

Brennan remarked that that was quite a bold declaration for someone who used to work so closely with the president.

“I don’t have reasons to say anything other than balls and strikes,” said Cobb.