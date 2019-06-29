CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
IRRECONCILABLE DIFFERENCES
Fotis Dulos Wants Court to Halt Divorce From Missing Wife
Read it at Bridgeport Post
She’s missing and he is charged in her disappearance—but somehow they are still fighting over their divorce. According to the Bridgeport Post, Fotis Dulos asked a judge to halt the proceedings in his divorce from estranged wife, Jennifer, who vanished a month ago. His attorney argued that it’s impossible to continue with the case when he can’t cross examine the missing mom. The husband and his girlfriend are charged with hindering prosecution and tampering with evidence in connection with the disappearance. He and Jennifer were locked in a bitter battle for custody of their five children when she was last seen.