    IRRECONCILABLE DIFFERENCES

    Fotis Dulos Wants Court to Halt Divorce From Missing Wife

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Reuters

    She’s missing and he is charged in her disappearance—but somehow they are still fighting over their divorce. According to the Bridgeport Post, Fotis Dulos asked a judge to halt the proceedings in his divorce from estranged wife, Jennifer, who vanished a month ago. His attorney argued that it’s impossible to continue with the case when he can’t cross examine the missing mom. The husband and his girlfriend are charged with hindering prosecution and tampering with evidence in connection with the disappearance. He and Jennifer were locked in a bitter battle for custody of their five children when she was last seen.

