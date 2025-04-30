‘Fox & Friends’ Offer Eye-Wateringly Creepy Defense of AOC

Fox & Friends viewers were subjected to some truly car-crash television on Wednesday morning, as the panel “defended” Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez by discussing her appearance and joking about one of the hosts asking her out.

Just after 6 A.M., Brian Kilmeade started ranting and raving about the New York Congresswoman, prompting Lawrence Jones to step in to defend her honor.

Despite Jones highlighting her acumen as a politician, Kilmeade somehow shifted the conversation towards alleged romantic overtures from his colleague.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Are you going to ask her out in front of us?” he said, making Steve Doocy’s face drop.

Kilmeade started the segment by taking swipes at AOC after she spoke to Fox News and left the door open for a presidential bid in 2028. He said that he thinks she’s angling for a White House bid, but said she “hasn’t won over her party.”

“Do you know who doesn’t see her? The people of Queens who elected her. Doesn’t go there that much,” he added.

Lawrence Jones looks awkward as Kilmeade makes the gag about asking AOC out. Fox News

Things took a turn at this point, with Lawrence Jones stepping in to bat for AOC.

“Can I defend AOC, though?” he interjected, adding: “I mean she answers questions, at least she can put a sentence together, her ideas are crazy... but at least she has ideas.”

Comparing her to Kamala Harris, he added: “At least AOC will talk to Fox News, at least she did the interview with our Fox Digital team. She has a policy prescription...”

Kilmeade then changed the tone by interjecting: “Would she sit there with Lawrence Jones?”

Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) waves as she enters a full auditorium as part of the "Fighting Oligarchy" tour on April 14. Natalie Behring/Getty Images

“I don’t know, AOC will you come on the program?” Jones said, addressing the camera.

“There you go!” Kilmeade responded, asking Jones if he would “ask out” the Democratic politician.

“I’m going to ask her right now,” Jones responded with veteran broadcaster Doocy looking increasingly sheepish. “He’s not asking her out,” he told Kilmeade, who then claimed he meant to say “ask her on.”

“She’s married now,” Jones added, with the panel’s sole woman Ainsley Earhardt piping up with: “She is very attractive.”

“She’s got a guy,” Doocy nodded, thinking perhaps that the conversation was done.

Alas, it was not. Jones then barked: “I’m not opposed to dating liberals by the way!”

This instigated further awkwardness. “You used to be one!” Doocy responded, before Kilmeade added: “Is that what you put on your [dating] profile?”

“I tend to think they’re fun... they’re wrong on a lot of things and they’d probably spend all my money...” Jones said.

Earhardt then asked quizzically: “You could actually marry someone with completely different views on the country?”

“I think I can convince them,” Jones responded.

“You have that magic touch,” Earhardt replied before Lawrence launched another nails-on-a-chalkboard angle.

“It’s kinda like women with men,” he said. “You always feel like y’all can fix us.”

At this point, Steve Doocy became the voice of reason and declared: “This is a losing conversation!”

“We should just back up the tape and just start one minute ago,” he added. “Forget about that.”

Earhardt did not forget, throwing it over to Carley Shimkus, she said: “Carley, you can’t fix a man, right?”

“You can try your whole life, guys,” she responded before Kilmeade spluttered out a gag about Bill Belichick, the 73-year-old football coach who has a headline-grabbing 24-year-old girlfriend.

“Bill Belichick is certainly changing,” he shouted, adding: “He seems more open now. Still dresses bad.”

That ended the truly painful segment as Shimkus unironically segwayed into news about Iraqi authorities arresting a suspected ISIS member charged with inciting the New Year’s terror attack on Bourbon Street in New Orleans.