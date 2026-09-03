Fox Delivers Final Insult to Trump-Loving Host After Abrupt Exit

Fox Business Network quickly removed Maria Bartiromo’s online bio after announcing Thursday that the Trump-loving host was no longer with the network.

Bartiromo, 58, had been with Fox for over 12 years. The network did not explain the circumstances of her exit.

“We thank Maria for her work over the last 12½ years and wish her all the best on her next chapter,” it said in a brief statement.

The webpage on foxbusiness.com that previously listed Bartiromo’s biographical details now shows a 404 notice.

Fox quickly took down Bartiromo's bio. FoxBusiness.com

Last month, Bartiromo’s page contained a headshot and a nine-paragraph summary of her credentials, including from her time before Fox at CNBC and CNN Business News. Not mentioned was how Bartiromo helped promote Donald Trump’s false claims about the 2020 presidential election, which ultimately contributed to Fox paying a $787.5 million settlement to Dominion Voting Systems. Another defamation case against the network by Smartmatic continues.

Bartiromo's page as of Aug. 16 Fox Business Network

In announcing Bartiromo’s departure, Fox detailed what the shows she hosted will look like moving forward. Mornings with Maria, which she last hosted Aug. 9, will transition to Mornings with Fox Business starting Friday, and will have a rotating cast of anchors. Maria Bartiromo’s Wall Street, which airs 7 to 7:30 p.m. ET on Fridays, will become FBN’s Wall Street. Cheryl Casone and rotating anchors will host. And Sunday Morning Futures, which airs 10 to 11 a.m. ET, will temporarily be hosted by Jason Chaffetz, the former Utah congressman and current Fox contributor, with a new host to be named later.

While Bartiromo’s sudden exit came shortly after Karoline Leavitt’s departure as White House press secretary left an open position at the podium, Bartiromo did not leave for a job in the Trump administration, according to Variety.

Bartiromo's departure was reportedly initiated by Fox. Jeenah Moon/REUTERS

Vice President JD Vance, who held the first press briefing after Leavitt’s departure, was asked about Bartiromo potentially following Leavitt.

“I don’t know, man,” he said, laughing. “No, I don’t think so.”

Vance called Bartiromo an “amazing person,” an “amazing talent,” and a “very, very dear friend.”

“I haven’t even talked to her, so I don’t know the backstory about why she has decided to leave Fox News,” Vance framed it.

But The New York Times reported later that the move was Fox’s decision. Its reason, according to Status, was that Bartiromo had informed the White House of network executives’ directive to not give credence to baseless claims Trump made about the 2020 election in his July primetime speech. She reportedly even shared with the White House the text message from executives in which they stated their guidance to senior employees. This amounted to a violation of her employment agreement.