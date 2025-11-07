U.S. News

Fox Fires Mark Sanchez After Late-Night Stabbing Incident

The network decided you cannot chase down a 69-year-old man over a parking dispute and work there.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 17: Mark Sanchez former NFL quarterback on the field during a game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Getty Images
Ric Tapia/Getty Images

Fox has fired analyst Mark Sanchez for assaulting a senior citizen over a parking dispute in a harrowing, near-fatal incident that led to Sanchez getting stabbed.

A Fox spokesperson told TMZ, “We can confirm that Mark Sanchez is no longer with the network. There will be no further comment at this time.”

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 21: Fox TV analyst Mark Sanchez looks on prior to the game between the Washington Football Team and Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on December 21, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
In addition to being out of a job, Mark Sanchez faces a felony battery charge. Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Sanchez, 38, allegedly assaulted 69-year-old delivery truck driver Perry Tole on October 4. The incident took place in an alley between the Westin and Marriott hotels in Indianapolis, Indiana, where Sanchez was in town to cover a football game. Video of the incident shows Sanchez stumbling drunkenly around before initiating the altercation with Tole.

Tole responded to the former New York Jets quarterback’s attack with pepper spray, which appeared to only make Sanchez angrier. The former quarterback hurled Tole at a dumpster, causing lacerations on Tole’s face and tongue.

“Sanchez is seen running after [the man] and the video shows Mr. Sanchez grabbing and throwing [the man] towards the wall of the Westin,” says the report obtained by the Indianapolis Star.

Tole then stabbed Sanchez in self-defense and escaped. Sanchez was in critical condition following the stabbing and was rushed to the hospital. He was arrested the following day.

Sanchez now faces a felony charge of battery involving serious bodily injury as well as three misdemeanors in Marion Superior Court. If convicted, he could face a maximum penalty of six years in prison. Sanchez pled not guilty.

Meanwhile, Sanchez and Fox face a lawsuit from Tole. Tole is seeking damages from Fox, accusing the corporation of negligent hiring, retention and supervision.

Tole alleges that Fox “knew or should have known about [Sanchez’s] unfitness as an employee, propensity for drinking and/or harmful conduct.”

Mark Sanchez
Sanchez worked at Fox Sports for four and a half years before the incident. Mark Brown/Getty Images

Mark Sanchez worked as an analyst with Fox for four and a half years. He played ten years in the NFL, most notably with the New York Jets, where he took the team to two AFC Championship games.

Sanchez had not appeared on Fox since the incident. His seat was filled with Brady Quinn and Mark Schlereth. Former Super Bowl winning QB Drew Brees joined Fox on Wednesday, setting off rumors that Sanchez would not be retuning to the network.

