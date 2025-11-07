Fox Fires Mark Sanchez After Late-Night Stabbing Incident

Fox has fired analyst Mark Sanchez for assaulting a senior citizen over a parking dispute in a harrowing, near-fatal incident that led to Sanchez getting stabbed.

A Fox spokesperson told TMZ, “We can confirm that Mark Sanchez is no longer with the network. There will be no further comment at this time.”

In addition to being out of a job, Mark Sanchez faces a felony battery charge. Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Sanchez, 38, allegedly assaulted 69-year-old delivery truck driver Perry Tole on October 4. The incident took place in an alley between the Westin and Marriott hotels in Indianapolis, Indiana, where Sanchez was in town to cover a football game. Video of the incident shows Sanchez stumbling drunkenly around before initiating the altercation with Tole.

Tole responded to the former New York Jets quarterback’s attack with pepper spray, which appeared to only make Sanchez angrier. The former quarterback hurled Tole at a dumpster, causing lacerations on Tole’s face and tongue.

“Sanchez is seen running after [the man] and the video shows Mr. Sanchez grabbing and throwing [the man] towards the wall of the Westin,” says the report obtained by the Indianapolis Star.

Tole then stabbed Sanchez in self-defense and escaped. Sanchez was in critical condition following the stabbing and was rushed to the hospital. He was arrested the following day.

Mark Sanchez spent about 20 minutes roaming and, at times, stumbling around downtown Indianapolis before the violent encounter with his alleged victim ... and this new video shows nearly all of his activity.



Watch the full exclusive video 🔗 https://t.co/WilkLF8TS8 pic.twitter.com/Fv6IHe9Xz9 — TMZ (@TMZ) October 10, 2025

Sanchez now faces a felony charge of battery involving serious bodily injury as well as three misdemeanors in Marion Superior Court. If convicted, he could face a maximum penalty of six years in prison. Sanchez pled not guilty.

Meanwhile, Sanchez and Fox face a lawsuit from Tole. Tole is seeking damages from Fox, accusing the corporation of negligent hiring, retention and supervision.

Tole alleges that Fox “knew or should have known about [Sanchez’s] unfitness as an employee, propensity for drinking and/or harmful conduct.”

Sanchez worked at Fox Sports for four and a half years before the incident. Mark Brown/Getty Images

Mark Sanchez worked as an analyst with Fox for four and a half years. He played ten years in the NFL, most notably with the New York Jets, where he took the team to two AFC Championship games.

Sanchez had not appeared on Fox since the incident. His seat was filled with Brady Quinn and Mark Schlereth. Former Super Bowl winning QB Drew Brees joined Fox on Wednesday, setting off rumors that Sanchez would not be retuning to the network.