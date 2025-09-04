‘Fox & Friends’ Host Thirsts Over Pantsless Sydney Sweeney

Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade couldn’t resist thirsting over MAGA poster girl Sydney Sweeney after seeing her latest ad campaign.

On Wednesday morning, Kilmeade weighed in on Sweeney’s new Jimmy Choo ad, which has faced online criticism from some who argue it portrays ballet in a negative light.

“They say it makes ballet look bad. How? I’m not sure. I mean, it seems fine to me,” he said, with a nudge and a wink, as the ad played on the network.

The Autumn 2025 campaign is a modern fable of feminine expression; a celebration of the transformative power shoes and accessories possess. We can play the role of whoever we want to be.



Sydney Sweeney brings to life the characters of the hero styles from the Autumn collection.… pic.twitter.com/3IQMDyD4Xv — Jimmy Choo (@jimmychoo) September 2, 2025

In the new campaign, Sweeney trades in jeans for a leotard and knee-high boots in a ballet-inspired video set in a dance studio. The ad, described by the brand as “a modern fable of feminine expression,” has rankled some commentators, who say it is “offensive” to actual dancers.

“If you’re anti-Sydney Sweeney, it doesn’t help you these days because everything that she touches turns to gold, and she doesn’t comment back. She doesn’t say anything back,” Lawrence Jones chipped in, praising Trump’s favorite actress.

Sweeney, best known for her roles in Euphoria and The White Lotus, is also the face of a controversial American Eagle campaign. She drew backlash for starring in an ad for the brand that played on the words “jeans” and “genes.”

In one spot, Sweeney says, “Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality and even eye color. My jeans are blue.”

Sydney Sweeney in Jimmy Choo's 2025 Fall Campaign Ad. Jimmy Choo/Jimmy Choo

The optics of that messaging featuring a blonde-haired, blue-eyed movie star did not land well with many viewers

Kilmeade, however, praised the clothing brand for working with her and linked her appearances to the company’s recent surge in attention.

“Don’t you think it’s great for American Eagle too, an American company, jeans company that hires [her]?” he said. “That’s where you invest. If you have money to put to a public company, American Eagle seems to be good.”

He then pivoted to a broader point about corporate marketing, arguing that brands are shifting away from what he called “the woke virus.”

“The corporations are saying, realizing that they have to actually care what their customers want,” Kilmeade said. “I think this idea of androgynous women or men pretending to be women and all of us having to pretend like that’s beautiful is over, and people can see beautiful women of all colors and buy their jeans.”

Sydney Sweeney for Jimmy Choo. Jimmy Choo

Sweeney has continued to remain silent on the commentary, letting the campaigns—and the reactions—speak for themselves. However, she’s due to attend the Toronto International Film Festival on Friday to support her movie Christy, in which she portrays ‘80s professional boxer Christy Martin.