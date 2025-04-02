It seems like Bill Maher got his own signed keepsake after visiting President Donald Trump at the White House this week.

At the behest of their mutual friend Kid Rock and despite Trump’s misgivings, Maher stopped by the White House for a meal with the president Monday which Rock hoped would inspire “more civility in the country” and “bring people together.”

According to Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld, part of that meeting included Maher bringing a list of insults Trump had called him throughout the years which the president, of course, signed.

Bill Maher attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. Rich Fury/VF22/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

“Bill when he showed up at the White House, he brought a list of insults Trump had said about him and gave it to Trump. What did he do? He signed it, which is very Trumpian,” Gutfeld said on a Tuesday segment of The Five.

The host proceeded to give credit to Maher for burning “whatever bridge that remains with the tolerant left” and acknowledged that both Maher and Trump “had something to lose” from agreeing to the meeting. The pair have famously sparred over the years, with Trump describing Maher as someone “unjustifiably critical of anything, or anyone, Trump” as recently as Sunday.

Presuming Trump and Maher’s meeting went well, Gutfeld said the next “scariest part” is going to be for people critical of the president to find out that he “might be a good person.”

U.S. President Donald Trump, accompanied by entertainer Kid Rock, signs an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on March 31, 2025 in Washington, DC. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

“You’ve sunk so much of your energy and your life into him being bad. So you might not want to meet him because the moment that you have to relinquish any of that sunk cost, what’s left?,” Gutfeld asked.

Co-host Jesse Watters chimed in to add that that is why he “never” wants to meet Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, because it would “make it harder for me to ridicule her,” noting he doesn’t “want to be empathetic.”

In an interview on Fox & Friends Tuesday morning, Kid Rock claimed Maher’s “mind was blown” after meeting the president, disclosing: “Me and Dana [White] said there has never been anyone whoever met the president who has walked away without saying ‘wow, what a great guy.’ [He’s] so funny and engaging and so smart. Bill even said to me after... he goes ‘wow, that was...’ Everybody’s mind was blown, even the president’s.”