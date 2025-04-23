Media

Fox Host: Trump’s Tariff Deal Updates ‘Smack of Desperation’

SHOW ME THE MONEY

The president bragged a few weeks ago that “everybody wants to come and make a deal,” but didn’t specify who.

William Vaillancourt
William Vaillancourt

Fox Business Network host Charles Payne said Tuesday that the Trump administration’s constant talk of tariff-related deals comes across as desperate.

On Fox NewsSpecial Report, anchor Bret Baier first rolled a clip from Payne’s show, Making Money, in which financial analyst David Nelson said he would prefer the administration “talk a little less,” and that he didn’t want to hear about “trade deals in the works.”

Tell me after it’s done," Nelson said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump bragged a few weeks ago that “everybody wants to come and make a deal,” but didn’t specify which countries. Few such deals have been publicly inked since then.

Baier asked Payne whether these types of updates are helping or making the markets more volatile.

Trump’s Tariffs Have Caused ‘Major Shock’ to World EconomyTRUMP’S REPORT CARD
Lauren Lewis
President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday, April 21, 2025.

Payne replied that the markets would be better off without them.

“It’s not helping, because I think what you need here is, if you’re going to start to really have these conversations, give us some real listed markers,” Payne said.

“Over the weekend, Apollo published a piece that said the average trade deal takes 18 months to put together and 45 months to implement,“ he explained. ”Obviously, no one wants or hopes that this is going to be the case this time around. But, you know, if you come up every other day, ‘Yeah, we just had a great call with so and so, and these guys,’ it starts to take away credibility. It starts to smack of desperation, and we just don’t necessarily need it.”

Fox Hosts Beg Trump for Tariff Answers to 'Calm People Down'TIRED OF WINNING?
Tom Sanders
Fox & Friends Beg Trump To Tell Them ‘How Long The Pain Is Going To Last’

Payne added that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s public comments seem to have a positive effect, since “he is typically not the kind of person to offer ‘pie in the sky’ kind of stuff.’” On Monday, Bessent told Americans, perhaps as a warning, that “everyone should become financially literate.”

At the end of the day, Payne said, “The American public wants this White House just to level with us.”

But that might be asking too much.

When questioned at a press briefing earlier this month as to why consumer confidence was so low—it was at its second-worst mark since 1952, according to one survey—Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt insisted that there’s actually “a great optimism in this economy.”

“The president is...trying to renegotiate the global trade agenda that has ripped off the American people for far too long,” she told reporters on April 11. “As he said, this is going to be a period of transition. He wants consumers to trust in him, and they should trust in him.”

William Vaillancourt

William Vaillancourt

12WCV

william.vaillancourt@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
TrumplandArmy Suspends Base’s First Female Commander After Trump Photo Rumors
Julia Ornedo
TrumplandWorld Leader Stunned After ‘Donald Duck’ Revokes His Visa
Nandika Chatterjee
PoliticsJD Vance Ripped for Embarrassing Gaffe During Vatican Visit
Liam Archacki
U.S. NewsTeen Girls Arrested and Deported While Backpacking in Hawaii
Tom Sanders
OpinionWhy Pete Hegseth Is Just the Tip of the Lunacy and Chaos Iceberg
David Rothkopf