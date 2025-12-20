Fox News Anchor Performs Cringe Rap For Trump’s Top Goons

A Fox News anchor proudly participated in a bizarre yearly humiliation ritual of performing a rap song in front of his colleagues.

Bret Baier, host of Fox News’ Special Report, performed a slowed-down, arrhythmic rendition of The Sugarhill Gang’s 1979 single “Rapper’s Delight” during the show’s annual Christmas party on Friday night.

In a video shared to X by U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz, Baier can be seen struggling to stay on beat while awkwardly undulating back and forth in his cherry red velvet suit.

“@BretBaier’s annual rendition of “Rapper’s Delight” at the @SpecialReport Christmas Party!” Waltz, who was fired from his post as national security advisor following the "Signalgate" scandal, wrote.

Mike Waltz, Bret Baier, and Scott Bessent at the 'Special Report' Christmas party. Ambassador Mike Waltz via X

Baier raps while waving his hand around and jostling side to side—before he finally concludes by timidly sing-shouting, “Special Report, number one! Special Report gonna rock!”

Also in attendance at the yearly seasonal shindig, besides Waltz and Baier, was Treasury Secretary and self-proclaimed soybean farming expert Scott Bessent.

Baier, 55, posted his own video of the performance on his Instagram on Saturday.

“Did you think I ended the night without a reprise performance of Rappers Delight?” he captioned the post.

Baier’s performance of the classic rap track dates back at least a decade.

Brooks Koepka, Donald Trump, Wayne Gretzky and Bret Baier. Donald J. Trump/Truth Social/Donald J. Trump/Truth Social

In 2015, the cable news host jumped onstage at a “jam session” taking place at a Palm Springs golf tournament. Baier performed what he claimed was the only song he knew—“Rapper’s Delight.”

Baier also got to perform the track alongside The Sugarhill Gang in Washington, D.C, in 2018, in celebration of his 10th anniversary with Special Report.

Despite his friendly relationship with the president, Baier got caught up in Trump’s D.C. crime crackdown in August.

The occasional Trump golfing buddy was pulled over by a Metropolitan Police Department officer in Georgetown. Baier was caught on camera handing over his license and registration from the driver’s seat of his white Mercedes-Benz G Wagon AMG.

U.S. President Donald Trump (L), accompanied by FOX News journalist Bret Baier (R), speaks to members of the media aboard Air Force One on August 15, 2025, in flight. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Baier explained the incident in a post on X, clarifying that he received a citation for distracted driving.

“I picked up my ringing phone as I drove past an officer while driving my wife’s car in Georgetown,“ he wrote. ”He pointed to have me pull over-I did. He was very professional. I had to dig for the registration card. Got a ticket and left. I didn’t know there was paparazzi."